WATCH: People are convinced Adele sneaks to stage in a box

Cape Town – People are convinced Adele is transported to the stage in a box.

The Hello hitmaker is currently on the Australian leg of her world tour and performing sold out shows at various stadiums.

Unfortunately for Adele, her dressing room is on the opposite side of the stage, this means that she would have to walk through the crowd to get to the stage, or come up with a seriously sneaky way of getting there unnoticed.

Of course it was only a matter of time before everyone realised Adele’s seriously sneaky way was by hiding in a box.

A fan shared a video recently of a large equipment box suspiciously being placed under the stage moments before Adele’s show starts.

Accompanying this box is Adele’s personal bodyguard, Peter van der Deer, which already raises flags because surely he should be by Adele’s side in case she needs any protecting.

Watch the suspicious video here:

And now, according to the Mirror, people are realising that it’s actually Adele being transported to the stage.

The 28-year-old reportedly told her audience in Australia, “How I get to and from this stage makes me so sweaty, I’m drenched. I can’t tell you til the end - you’ll laugh when you find out. (sic)”

So, you tell us...