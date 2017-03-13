Leader of The EFF, Julius Malema, once again warned Riky Rick against record label Mabala Noise

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

WATCH: People are convinced Adele sneaks to stage in a box

2017-03-13 16:02
 
adele

Cape Town – People are convinced Adele is transported to the stage in a box.

The Hello hitmaker is currently on the Australian leg of her world tour and performing sold out shows at various stadiums.

Unfortunately for Adele, her dressing room is on the opposite side of the stage, this means that she would have to walk through the crowd to get to the stage, or come up with a seriously sneaky way of getting there unnoticed.

Of course it was only a matter of time before everyone realised Adele’s seriously sneaky way was by hiding in a box.

A fan shared a video recently of a large equipment box suspiciously being placed under the stage moments before Adele’s show starts.

Accompanying this box is Adele’s personal bodyguard, Peter van der Deer, which already raises flags because surely he should be by Adele’s side in case she needs any protecting.

Watch the suspicious video here:

And now, according to the Mirror, people are realising that it’s actually Adele being transported to the stage.

The 28-year-old reportedly told her audience in Australia, “How I get to and from this stage makes me so sweaty, I’m drenched. I can’t tell you til the end - you’ll laugh when you find out. (sic)”

So, you tell us...

Read more on:    adele  |  music  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Kenny Kunene's elaborate umembeso ceremony 4 pics of Kylie Jenner and her hot new whip! Trevor Noah wins big at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards MOVIE GUIDE: Here are 4 fresh films to watch this weekend! PICS: Inside Bonang’s bursary luncheon
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Leading from the front in the fight against environmental catastrophe

20 minutes ago
Partner content
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 