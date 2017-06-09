WATCH: Rihanna spends time teaching kids maths in Malawi

Johann Botha presenter of the long-running wildlife show 50/50 on SABC2 was killed in a robbery

2017-06-09 11:02
 
Cape Town – Rihanna took a recent trip to Malawi to experience firsthand the challenges of the education system in the East African country.

The Work hitmaker’s Clara Lionel Foundation has teamed up with the Global Partnership for Education and the Global Citizen to improve education systems so that the world's poorest kids can get a quality education.

In a short film released on Thursday, Rihanna along with Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia and Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, visit Malawi to spend time with educators, students and government officials who are working hard to provide a better future for young Malawians.

During their trip, which took place in January, they sat in on a maths class at Muzu primary school and even got to teach the kids some sums. 

Rihanna also spent time with some of the students outside, playing sports and singing songs to keep their spirits lifted.

The 29-year-old mentions at one point: “I love that they learn in melody, like that’s my favourite thing.”

WATCH THE SHORT FILM HERE:

