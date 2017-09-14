WATCH: Selena Gomez pretending to nap with a fan is the cutest thing!

Cape Town – Waiting in line for a celebrity meet and greet can be pretty exhausting, but this young Selena Gomez fan had the perfect solution.

Selena invited her fans to meet her at Coach House New York on Wednesday. The singer/actress was there to promote her news signature handbag.

Of course, hundreds of fans of all ages showed up to meet their celeb idol so it turned out to be quite a long wait.

In an adorable Insta-video Selena proved just how tiring waiting can be, when a young fan who finally reached her turn fell into the It Ain’t Me hitmaker’s arms.

After hugging for a couple of seconds both the fan and Selena collapsed to the ground to catch a quick rest before moving on.

