WATCH: Sofia Vergara mounting an inflatable bull is the best ever!

Cape Town – Sofia Vergara has got mad skills, but not when it comes to mounting an inflatable bull in a swimming pool.
ICYMI, the Modern Family actress first showed us how to gracefully board a floating flamingo and she absolutely nailed it.
Now, she showed off her lack of skills on a floating bull and it’s so entertaining to watch!
And while Sofia’s caption suggests she thinks she is getting better at it, she really isn’t.
Watch the video here:
Im getting very good at it???? #Ihaveallsummer??A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT
