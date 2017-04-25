WATCH: In the video for his track Ke Kopa Tshwarelo Jub Jub gives us a glimpse of life behind bars

The Fate of the Furious has sped into first place at the box office again, leaving the new competition in the dust

WATCH: Sofia Vergara mounting an inflatable bull is the best ever!

2017-04-25 09:53
 
sofia vergara

Cape Town – Sofia Vergara has got mad skills, but not when it comes to mounting an inflatable bull in a swimming pool.

ICYMI, the Modern Family actress first showed us how to gracefully board a floating flamingo and she absolutely nailed it.

Now, she showed off her lack of skills on a floating bull and it’s so entertaining to watch!

And while Sofia’s caption suggests she thinks she is getting better at it, she really isn’t.

Watch the video here:

Im getting very good at it???? #Ihaveallsummer??

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Read more on:    sofia vergara  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PIC: Amber Heard and Elon Musk are Instagram official! 5 things Caitlyn Jenner revealed in her interview with Diane Sawyer PIC: Local model Kerry McGregor confirms she is pregnant 5 times Bonang was the biggest fan of OPW PICS: Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry are the best cheerleaders!
PICS: We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and it’s magical! 10 striking images from the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival Epic shots from the SA tattoo convention you gotta see (HD GALLERY) 40 fiery pics from the Parklife festival 18 pics from inside the first weekend of Coachella
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: This is how JLo found love again

2017-04-25 09:17
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 