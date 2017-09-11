WATCH: This Jim Carrey interview will make you cringe

Cape Town – Jim Carrey gave what could be considered one of the most awkward interviews in celeb history.

The actor attended Harper's Bazaar's party celebrating Icons by Carine Roitfeld at the Plaza during New York Fashion Week on Friday, but clearly not for the reasons everyone thought.

Catt Sadler from E! News and Daily Pop stopped the Dumb and Dumber actor in his tracks on the red carpet to find out why he ventured out to a NYFW event and well, it all went south from there.

He started off by saying that he “wanted to find the most meaningless thing” that he could join and the event was it.

He then took a jab at the whole point of the party, which was to celebrate icons, saying that he doesn’t even believe in icons.

Carrey also did a brief James Brown impression which was followed by these words: “I don't believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red 'S' you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off, I believe that it’s deeper than that. I believe we are a field of energy dancing for itself and I don’t care.”

Sadler tried to turn things around by asking Carrey about his fancy patterned suit, but even that was another lead into a more awkward answer.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE: