PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode with Xander and Vanessa's wedding and an unexpected ending

We catch up with Idols SA 2016 winner Noma about her music and her plans for this year

WATCH: Toddler throws tantrum while meeting Queen Elizabeth II

2017-03-11 14:02
 
Queen Elizabeth II

London - A 2-year-old boy in England wasn't very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth II and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty.

Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday. Instead, he wriggled out of his mother's arms and attempted to sit on the ground. Eventually his mom was able to pick Alfie up again and he reluctantly handed the queen the bouquet.

The 90-year-old queen is also a great grandmother and didn't appear fazed by the meltdown. She smiled at the boy and his parents throughout the encounter.

Watch the video here:

Read more on:    queen elizabeth ii  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode MOVIE GUIDE: Here are 4 fresh films to watch this weekend! 5 flashy snaps of Emily Ratajkowski at the beach WATCH: This video of baby Kairo will melt your heart WATCH: Somizi arrives at OR Tambo dripping in Louis Vuitton
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Pregnant Ciara involved in minor car crash

2017-03-11 09:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 