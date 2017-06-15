WATCH: Draco Malfoy was singing in public and no one even noticed

2017-06-15 13:32
 
tom felton

Cape Town – Tom Felton casually stood in the street in Prague with his guitar, singing and no one even noticed.

The one and only Draco Malfoy blended in with a bunch of muggles as if he wasn’t the star of one of the biggest movie franchises ever.

In a video on Instagram the 29-year-old looks a little worse for wear but is having the time of his life singing to a crowd that doesn’t even care.

Tom even has a laugh about the awkward situation as he gets in the way of the crowd who are simply just walking through his shot.

WATCH THE HILARIOUS BUT GREAT VIDEO HERE:

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Read more on:    tom felton  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Charlize Theron schools Jimmy Kimmel on South African sports Bachelor in Paradise contestant says she's 'victim' Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott make their relationship permanent! Tropika Island of Treasure finale ‘rigged’ says viewers WATCH: Ana and Christian tie the knot in new Fifty Shades teaser
Top Gun 2 filming to kick off next year How many Terry Pheto movies and TV shows have you watched? PICS: Scott Disick and rumoured bae Bella Thorne jet to France The Game of Thrones trailer will have your head spinning! 4 international entertainment headlines with a distinctly local flavour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Chrissy Teigen is unfiltered and exposed in Marie Claire

2017-06-15 12:22
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 