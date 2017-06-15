WATCH: Draco Malfoy was singing in public and no one even noticed

Cape Town – Tom Felton casually stood in the street in Prague with his guitar, singing and no one even noticed.
The one and only Draco Malfoy blended in with a bunch of muggles as if he wasn’t the star of one of the biggest movie franchises ever.
In a video on Instagram the 29-year-old looks a little worse for wear but is having the time of his life singing to a crowd that doesn’t even care.
Tom even has a laugh about the awkward situation as he gets in the way of the crowd who are simply just walking through his shot.
WATCH THE HILARIOUS BUT GREAT VIDEO HERE:
A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:16am PDT
