WATCH: We spend two minutes with Salt Bae

Cape Town – A Turkish butcher/chef has taken the world by storm simply because of the way he salts his meat.

If you haven’t heard about Salt Bae - whose real name is Nusret Gökçe - by now you have some serious catching up to do. The internet sensation went viral over night after a video of him slicing and salting meat surfaced.

Since his rise to fame, celebs from all over have travelled to have their food salted in his unique way. These celebs include Leonardo DiCaprio and more recently Olympic medalists Simone Biles and Wayde van Niekerk.

Channel24’s Jennifer Sanasie caught up with Salt Bae at the Laureus World Sports Awards and asked him about his new found fame.

Watch our 2 minutes with Salt Bae here:


