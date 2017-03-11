WATCH: Will Smith bungee jumps off Victoria Falls bridge

Cape Town - Will Smith fulfilled a long-time dream when he bungee jumped off the Victoria Falls bridge in Zimbabwe.
In the video, which the actor shot himself, the Suicide Squad star confidently moves to the edge of the platform and takes the plunge on his instructor's command.
"This is going to be a cool shot," Will laughs. While dangling upside down!"This is crazy, bungee jumping Victoria Falls, I've been wanting to do this for like almost 20 years," he adds.
Watch the video here:
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
PretoriaQuyn Recruitment
LimpopoQuyn RecruitmentR1 000 Per Month
NewcastleINCDREAMSR6 000 - R7 000 Per Month
HousesR 1 825 000
HousesR 1 599 000
FarmsR 27 500 000