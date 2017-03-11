WATCH: Will Smith bungee jumps off Victoria Falls bridge

PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode with Xander and Vanessa's wedding and an unexpected ending

2017-03-11 16:31
 
Will Smith

Cape Town - Will Smith fulfilled a long-time dream when he bungee jumped off the Victoria Falls bridge in Zimbabwe.

In the video, which the actor shot himself, the Suicide Squad star confidently moves to the edge of the platform and takes the plunge on his instructor's command. 

"This is going to be a cool shot," Will laughs. While dangling upside down!

"This is crazy, bungee jumping Victoria Falls, I've been wanting to do this for like almost 20 years," he adds. 

Watch the video here

