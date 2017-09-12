Welfare of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter under investigation

Cape Town – Child Protective Services in Los Angeles are reportedly concerned about the welfare of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s 10-month-old daughter, Dream.

TMZ reported the LA County Department of Children and Family Services have asked a judge in the LA County Dependency Court to determine whether Dream is being brought up in a safe environment.

The investigation comes after Blac Chyna’s alleged drug abuse during her on again/off again relationship with Rob.

Following their break up, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob after she claimed he beat her.

According to TMZ, the status of the case is unknown but is listed as related to the restraining order action.

Rob and Chyna officially ended their relationship in March, four months after the birth of Dream.