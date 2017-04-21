What is it like being famous and married to Chris Pratt? Anna Faris shows us!

Donald Trump joins the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Viola Davis on Time's list of 100 Most Influential People

2017-04-21 19:00
 
anna faris

Cape Town – Anna Faris live-tweeted her entire day leading up to the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy and it is glorious!

The Mom actress took it upon herself to share with fans what a day in her life looks like and well, it’s pretty darn relatable, until you get to the pampering and glam part that is.

From contemplating showering to sexy snaps of Chris Pratt to handymen fixing the pool, Anna Faris had a very busy yet pretty normal day.

Check it out here:


2017-04-21 13:11
