What is it like being famous and married to Chris Pratt? Anna Faris shows us!

Cape Town – Anna Faris live-tweeted her entire day leading up to the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy and it is glorious!

The Mom actress took it upon herself to share with fans what a day in her life looks like and well, it’s pretty darn relatable, until you get to the pampering and glam part that is.

From contemplating showering to sexy snaps of Chris Pratt to handymen fixing the pool, Anna Faris had a very busy yet pretty normal day.

Check it out here:



