Why Trump won’t watch the Oscars

2017-02-26 13:00 by Gayle Edmunds
Cape Town - US President Donald Trump will not watch the  Academy Awards ceremony, probably because he is likely to be the butt of Hollywood jokes – and, as his Twitter account proves, he is not good at taking criticism.

His press secretary, Sean Spicer, said Trump won’t be watching because he’s too busy and doesn’t really care, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions, and I’ve got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the Governors’ Ball that night,” Spicer said.

“Mrs Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event.”

Trump is at war with Hollywood, and called actress Meryl Streep “overrated” when she criticised him at the recent Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Yesterday, Oscar-winner Jodie Foster threw her weight behind anti-Trump protests planned at the Oscar ceremony, telling demonstrators protesting against Trump’s proposed travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim countries that it is “our time to resist”.

But Trump had a problem with the Oscars even before he got into politics. In a series of tweets in 2014, he started off with: “I don’t know how much longer I can take this bullsh*it – so terrible!” This was followed by: “This cannot be the Academy Awards #Oscars AWFUL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

In 2015, he tweeted: “Worst graphics and stage backdrop ever at the Oscars. Show is terrible, really BORING!” He then tweeted: “I should host the #Oscars just to shake things up – this is not good!”

