You have to go follow Serena Williams’ daughter on Instagram!

2017-09-18 13:45
 
serena williams

Cape Town – Serena Williams and her fiancé Alex Ohanian welcomed a perfect little bundle of joy on 1 September and she already has her own Instagram.

While her mom and dad will obviously be controlling the social media account, we’re excited because that mean loads of adorable snaps to come in the future.

Since sharing the first snaps of newborn Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr, both Serena and Alexis made it public that people can follow their daughter on @olympiaohanian by tagging her.

And what has baby Alexis ‘posted’ since her birth? Well, only two of the most adorable snaps ever!

SEE THE PICS HERE:

Thinking about mommy and daddy ????‍??????‍??

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Biceps ????

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

