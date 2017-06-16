YouTube star Austin Jones ordered to stay offline after child porn charges

2017-06-16 16:00
 


Chicago - A Chicago federal judge has freed a YouTube singer with millions of teenage followers as he awaits trial on two counts of producing child pornography for allegedly asking underage fans via social media to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves.

The judge at Thursday's hearing also ordered 24-year-old Austin Jones to stay off the internet and to remain in his mother's suburban Chicago home.

Fans know Jones for his coiffed blond hair and cheerful persona. But he sounded sombre telling the court he understood his release conditions.

Jones has covered Justin Bieber songs and had started to parlay his online popularity into tours. He faces a minimum 15-year prison term if convicted. He allegedly instructed one 14-year-old girl to be more sexually explicit in videos to prove she was his "biggest fan".


Read more on:    youtube  |  austin jones  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Charlize Theron schools Jimmy Kimmel on South African sports We review the 5 new films opening in cinemas this weekend Chrissy Teigen is unfiltered and exposed in Marie Claire Trevor Noah adds third date to Johannesburg show WATCH: Draco Malfoy was singing in public and no one even noticed
Top Gun 2 filming to kick off next year How many Terry Pheto movies and TV shows have you watched? PICS: Scott Disick and rumoured bae Bella Thorne jet to France The Game of Thrones trailer will have your head spinning! 4 international entertainment headlines with a distinctly local flavour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Did Barack Obama just reveal the sex of Beyoncé’s twins?!

2017-06-16 10:15
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 