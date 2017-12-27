Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding guest list could trigger diplomatic crisis

Cape Town – UK government officials are reportedly concerned about the repercussions inviting Barack and Michelle Obama to next year’s royal wedding might have.



The Sun reports that with Prince Harry and the former US president having such a close relationship, it is almost obvious that he will want them at his and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May next year.

UK government officials fear it may have a negative impact on the country’s relationship with current US president, Donald Trump.

A senior government source told The Sun: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness.

“Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”

The Telegraph reports that the political relationship between Britain and the White House is more strained than ever after Prime Minister Theresa May criticised Trump in November for retweeting three videos made by far-right group Britain First.

While the royal wedding guest list is entirely drawn up by Buckingham Palace, the government play a consultative role in the decision making and no head of state will be invited.