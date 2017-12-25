Queen Elizabeth honours cities hit by terror in her Christmas message

2017-12-25 08:00
 
queen elizabeth

London — Queen Elizabeth II is using her annual Christmas message to pay tribute to the way the cities of London and Manchester pulled together after extremist attacks this year.

Remarks pre-recorded by the 91-year-old monarch will be televised on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom and the 51 other Commonwealth countries.

Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace indicate Elizabeth praises the "powerful identities" of Manchester and London.

queen elizabeth

The queen, her husband, Prince Philip, and family members plan to attend a church service on Monday on the grounds of Elizabeth's country estate in Sandringham. They typically mingle with locals who come to watch them arrive at church.

The royal family has a private lunch scheduled afterward. This is the first Christmas the family will be joined by Prince Harry's fianceé, American actress Meghan Markle.

(Photo: AP)

Read more on:    queen elizabeth  |  royal family  |  royals

Most ReadEditor's Choice
CITY PRESS INTERVIEW: Nasty C’s coy of sex Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40 The pay TV wars The battle is on for SABC song of the year Bad reviews won't stop Will Smith from doing what he loves
8 great TV shows we watched in 2017 5 series to watch on DStv Now this holiday 10 songs that gave us feels on Grey’s Anatomy 10 New Year’s Eve jols to attend The best movies, the best TV shows, and the best gossip of 2017!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

All the Kardashian Christmas card teasers so far…

2017-12-13 11:57
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 