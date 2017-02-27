All the 2017 Oscar winners (so far)

Los Angeles - The winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been announced during a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

The full list of winners:

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences



Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia



Best Documentary Feature

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made in America



Best Costume Design

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Alessandra Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad



Best Production Design

David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, La La Land



Best Sound Editing

Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival



Best Sound Mixing

Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge



Best Animated Short Film

Piper



Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran

Best Visual Effects

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon, The Jungle Book



Best Film Editing

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge



Best Documentary Short Subject

The White Helmets



Best Live Action Short

Sing

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren, La La Land



Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land



Best Original Song

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, City of Stars















*List still updating



