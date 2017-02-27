All the 2017 Oscar winners (so far)

PICS: Trevor Noah, Khaya Dlanga and Anele Mdoda are having the best time in LA, like going bowling

2017-02-27 05:29
 

Los Angeles - The winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been announced during a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

The full list of winners:

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia

Best Documentary Feature
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made in America

Best Costume Design
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Alessandra Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad 

Best Production Design
David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, La La Land

Best Sound Editing
Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival 

Best Sound Mixing
Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Animated Short Film
Piper

Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran

Best Visual Effects
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon, The Jungle Book

Best Film Editing
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Documentary Short Subject
The White Helmets

Best Live Action Short
Sing

Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren, La La Land 

Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land 

Best Original Song
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, City of Stars





*List still updating

2017-02-27 03:37
