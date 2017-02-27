All the 2017 Oscar winners (so far)
2017-02-27 05:29
Los Angeles - The winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards have been announced during a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
The full list of winners:
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia
Best Documentary Feature
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made in America
Best Costume Design
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Alessandra Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad
Best Production Design
David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, La La Land
Best Sound Editing
Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival
Best Sound Mixing
Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Animated Short Film
Piper
Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran
Best Visual Effects
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon, The Jungle Book
Best Film Editing
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Documentary Short Subject
The White Helmets
Best Live Action Short
Sing
Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Original Song
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, City of Stars
