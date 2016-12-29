Carrie Fisher's books take over the bestseller list following her death

Debbie Reynolds died a day after losing her daughter. Here are 30 beautiful photos to remember her by

2016-12-29 13:48
 
New York — There's been a marked increase in the sales of Carrie Fisher's books since the Star Wars actress and humorist died on Tuesday.

Fisher's book, The Princess Diarist, was on top of Amazon's list of best-selling books on Thursday.

Wishful Drinking and Postcards From the Edge were also in Amazon's top 10, with Shockaholic ranked as No. 71 at the time of writing.

Here's a clip of Carrie talking about her affair with Harrison Ford which is mentioned in The Princess Diarist at great length. 

Fisher, the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a report of a patient in distress at Los Angeles airport. Media reports have said that she suffered a cardiac arrest on board.

Debbie Reynolds  - Fisher's famous mother who starred in Singin' in the Rain - died just one day after her daughter of a reported stroke.

HBO, which is airing a documentary titled Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher next year, have added a New Year's Day showing of Fisher's one-woman stand-up special Wishful Drinking.

Here's a clip from Wishful Drinking:

The network called Fisher "a great friend and a rare talent who left us with so many lasting memories with her wonderful sense of humor and unique and honest perspective on life."

Viewers also will hear Fisher's voice again on two new episodes of Fox's animated comedy Family Guy.

She reprised her role as Angela, brewery boss to Peter Griffin (played by Seth MacFarlane). Air dates have yet to be set for the episodes, Fox said on Wednesday.

 7 pics of Hollywood icons Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds together

2016-12-29 09:37
