Everything you need to know about this year's Oscars

Los Angeles – The countdown for the biggest film award ceremony of the year has begun.

All eyes will be on the 89th Academy Awards which takes place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If the Oscars had doubled down on nominating films with actors named Ryan, the ceremony's chances for a ratings bounce might be as likely as host Jimmy Kimmel's Trump jokes.

Saluting a blockbuster like Ryan Reynolds Deadpool is the surest way to lure viewers. But there's optimism afoot that the Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone charmer La La Land, combined with pop-star performances and Kimmel's agile wit, will make Monday's ceremony at 03:30 on M-Net Premiere (DStv 103).

With Washington among several African-American nominees, the "OscarsSoWhite" protests that marked last year's event — and gave host Chris Rock ample comedy fodder — are absent. Instead, as with other recent awards shows, President Donald Trump could be a prime target of Kimmel's quips and those seeking to vent.

Here are six things you need to know about this year's Oscars.

1. The Host



Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel will be taking the reigns at the prestigious event. While this is his first time hosting the Academy Awards he is no novice he has hosted the Emmys twice.

So what can we expect?

The president "absolutely" will be mentioned during the show, Kimmel said, but how much depends on the news of the day. The comedian downplayed the possibility of backlash from Trump supporters.

"I think smart people know funny is funny," Kimmel said. "Everybody, for some reason, has decided that they have to pick a side, and I think people would be a lot happier if, when they heard a joke, they enjoyed the joke and didn't attach some kind of rooting interest to it."

See a promo here:

Also keep a lookout for Matt Damon his nemesis who we suspect might try to take over.





2. The nominees

The modern reimagining of a classic Hollywood musical received a record-tying 14 nominations, including for best picture, its stars and writer-director Damien Chazelle. La La Land has dominated other awards, including the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild.



Among the eight other competitors are Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea and Fences. Missing in action despite an unfilled 10th slot: superhero romp Deadpool.

The nominees include heavyweights Denzel Washington (Fences) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).

See the full list of nominations here.

3. The presenters and performances





Presenters range from newcomers Felicity Jones, Riz Ahmed to veterans Samuel L. Jackson and Shirley MacLaine.

The performances are courtesy of top-tier musicians performing nominated songs, including John Legend (Audition and City of Stars from La La Land) and Justin Timberlake (Can't Stop The Feeling from Trolls).

Practicing for La La with Luna A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

4. Predictions

AP film writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle share their predictions - it's unanimous La La Land may just win everything.





See all the predictions here.



5. That coveted statuette

Every Oscar fist-pumped or tearfully cradled by Academy Award winners is first cast, buffed and fussed over at a foundry far from Hollywood.

Workers at the Polich Tallix fine art foundry, about 50 miles north of New York City, began work in late September on the awards. Each of the 60 Oscars shipped from the hangar-like production floor is 13½ inches tall with the same distinctive Art Deco features polished to a mirror finish. Each glossy black base lacks only a winner's nameplate, which is added after the ceremony.



Polich Tallix, which began making the awards last year, tweaked the look of the stylised knight with an eye toward the original statuettes handed out in 1929.

Read more here.



5. Where to watch it!



Channel24 will cover the Oscars live as it happens on Monday 27 February from 03:00.

The ceremony will be aired on M-Net Movies Premiere, DStv (102), on Monday, 27 February 2016 at 03:30. A repeat will air on M-Net (DStv 101) on Monday at 19:30.



