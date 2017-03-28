Gilbert Grape actress dies

Cape Town – Darlene Cates, best known for her role in What's Eating Gilbert Grape, has died.

According to TMZ the 69-year-old actress who played Gilbert's mom in the popular film died on Sunday morning in her sleep.

Cates' career kicked off when she was discovered by screenwriter Peter Hedges after he saw her on an episode of Sally Jessy Raphael.

During the episode she spoke about her battle with obesity and a pelvic infection which left her bedridden for two years.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape was her first acting role alongside A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp.

See a clip here:

She also had roles in Picket Fences and Touched By An Angel.

