'Obama Out': Barack Obama's presidency has played out like a chronicle of the trends of our times

This hot international model is back in The Mother City and soaking up all the sights in these gorgeous pics!

PICS: Sombre stars attend the memorial service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

2017-01-06 10:23
 
debbie reynolds, carrie fisher

Los Angeles - Friends and family members gathered at the next-door homes of Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher on a gloomy Thursday in the Hollywood Hills for an intimate memorial to mourn the late actresses.

The service was held at Fisher's home and the eulogies were delivered by her daughter, Billie Lourd, and friends like Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry, while the 125 guests dined on fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread, according to People magazine.

carrie fisher, debbie reynolds

Streep, who starred in the adaptation of Fisher's semi-autobiographical novel Postcards from the Edge, carried white flowers as she walked up the long driveway to the wooded compound, choosing to ignore questions from reporters gathered on the street.

Inside, People reported that Streep sang Fisher's favorite song, Happy Days Are Here Again, and everyone joined in.

Streep knew both mother and daughter — she had presented Reynolds with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the film academy's Governors Awards in 2015.

carrie fisher, debbie reynolds

Outside, Meg Ryan, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr. were among those entering the property in the tony Coldwater Canyon area of Los Angeles, just north of Beverly Hills.

carrie fisher, debbie reynolds

According to People, other celebrity guests included Penny Marshall, Richard Dreyfuss and Gwyneth Paltrow.

carrie fisher, debbie reynolds

Also visiting the compound on Thursday were Jamie Lee Curtis, who stars with Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, on TV's Scream Queens, and Eric Idle, a friend of Fisher's who rented her his home during the filming of The Empire Strikes Back.

Fisher and Reynolds will be buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, reportedly on Friday. The sprawling location is the resting place of numerous celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace, Florence Henderson, David Carradine and Bette Davis.

Todd Fisher and other family representatives did not immediately respond to requests for further details about the memorial and burial services.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Broadway theatres announced plans to dim their marquee lights on Friday night. The Broadway League says the lights will be dimmed for one minute at 19:45.

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Daniel Day-Lewis, Pamela Anderson, Jude Law and Cindy Crawford’s sons star in new campaign 'Mortified' Mariah speaks about 'horrible New Year's Eve' in first 2017 interview This hot international model is back on SA soil WATCH: Not even an onstage catastrophe can stop Adele! PICS: Afrikaans singer is engaged to hunky rugby player
7 female led films you need see in 2017 Here's what DStv has planned for 2017 10 things we’ve learned from watching Cougar Town This space popcorn flick is the perfect escape PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal shirtless on the beach is the best way to start 2017
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: This trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' doccie is a tearjerker

2017-01-04 14:30
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 