South African filmmakers sign with international talent agency

Cape Town – South African filmmakers Michael Matthews and Sean Drummond have signed with international talent agency WME.

The duo recently premiered their film Five Fingers For Marseilles at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Deadline reports that the pair first gained Hollywood's attention with their short film Apocalypse Now Now.

Speaking about signing with WME the pair say they are excited about future projects both together and separately as writer and director: "WME is an incredible agency and we couldn’t be more excited by the future."

Matthews and Drummond are based in Cape Town where they run the production house Be Phat Motel.

ALSO READ: SA author’s book turned into mind-blowingly amazing short film