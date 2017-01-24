FULL LIST: The 89th Academy Awards nominees announced

Cape Town - The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced live on Tuesday afternoon by Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe and Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki.

The 89th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, 26 February live from the at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

WATCH IT HERE:

THE NOMINEES ARE:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw

Hell

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Manchester

Lion

Moonlight





Best Actor

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington









Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep









Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams









Best Supporting Actor

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

Mahershala Ali





Best Directing

Denis Villeneuve

Mel Gibson

Damien Chazelle

Kenneth Lonergan

Barry Jenkins









Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia









Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th









Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester

20th Century Women









Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight









Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land





Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail Caesar

La La Land

Passengers





Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad



Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Moonlight

Nocturnal Animals

Silence



Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight



Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully



Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours



Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Jungle Book

Kubo

Rogue One



Best Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Pipe



Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremist

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets



Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tani

Toni Erdman



Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers



Best Original Song

Audition

Can't Stop the Feeling

City of Stars

Empty Chair

How Far I'll Go

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Entreniers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode





























