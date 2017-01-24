FULL LIST: The 89th Academy Awards nominees announced

Cape Town - The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced live on Tuesday afternoon by Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe and Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki.
The 89th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, 26 February live from the at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel as host.
WATCH IT HERE:
THE NOMINEES ARE:
Best PictureArrivalFencesHacksawHellHidden FiguresLa La LandManchesterLionMoonlightBest ActorCasey AffleckAndrew GarfieldRyan GoslingViggo MortensenDenzel WashingtonBest ActressIsabelle HuppertRuth NeggaNatalie PortmanEmma StoneMeryl StreepBest Supporting ActressViola DavisNaomie HarrisNicole KidmanOctavia SpencerMichelle WilliamsBest Supporting ActorJeff BridgesLucas HedgesDev PatelMichael ShannonMahershala AliBest DirectingDenis VilleneuveMel GibsonDamien ChazelleKenneth LonerganBarry JenkinsBest Animated Feature FilmKuboMoanaMy Life as a ZucchiniThe Red TurtleZootopiaBest Documentary FeatureFire at SeaI Am Not Your NegroLife AnimatedOJ: Made in America13thBest Original ScreenplayHell or High WaterLa La LandThe LobsterManchester20th Century WomenBest Adapted ScreenplayArrivalFencesHidden FiguresLionMoonlightBest Costume DesignAlliedFantastic BeastsFlorence Foster JenkinsJackieLa La LandBest Production DesignArrivalFantastic BeastsHail CaesarLa La LandPassengersBest Makeup and HairstylingA Man Called OveStar Trek BeyondSuicide SquadBest CinematographyArrivalLa La LandMoonlightNocturnal AnimalsSilenceBest Film EditingArrivalHacksaw RidgeHell or High WaterLa La LandMoonlightBest Sound EditingArrivalDeep Water HorizonHacksaw RidgeLa La LandSullyBest Sound MixingArrivalHacksaw RidgeLa La LandRogue One13 HoursBest Visual EffectsDeepwater HorizonDoctor StrangeJungle BookKuboRogue OneBest Animated Short FilmBlind VayshaBorrowed TimePear Cider and CigarettesPearlPipeBest Documentary Short SubjectExtremist4.1 MilesJoe's ViolinWatani My HomelandThe White HelmetsForeign Language FilmLand of MineA Man Called OveThe SalesmanTaniToni ErdmanBest Original ScoreJackieLa La LandLionMoonlightPassengersBest Original SongAuditionCan't Stop the FeelingCity of StarsEmpty ChairHow Far I'll Go
Best Live Action ShortEnnemis EntreniersLa Femme et le TGVSilent NightsSingTimecode
