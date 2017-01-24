FULL LIST: The 89th Academy Awards nominees announced

Gareth Cliff has been accused of fat shaming women after sharing an offensive meme about the anti-Trump women's march

2017-01-24 15:18
 

Cape Town - The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced live on Tuesday afternoon by Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe and Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki.

The 89th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, 26 February live from the at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

WATCH IT HERE:

THE NOMINEES ARE:

Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw
Hell
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Manchester
Lion
Moonlight


Best Actor
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington




Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep




Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams




Best Supporting Actor
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
Mahershala Ali


Best Directing
Denis Villeneuve
Mel Gibson
Damien Chazelle
Kenneth Lonergan
Barry Jenkins




Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia




Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th




Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester
20th Century Women




Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight




Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land


Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail Caesar
La La Land
Passengers


Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Moonlight
Nocturnal Animals
Silence

Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours

Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Jungle Book
Kubo
Rogue One

Best Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Pipe

Best Documentary Short Subject
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets

Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tani
Toni Erdman

Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Best Original Song
Audition
Can't Stop the Feeling
City of Stars
Empty Chair
How Far I'll Go

Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Entreniers
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode














