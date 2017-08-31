20 years later: Diana's life remembered in 40 photos

-
Diana, Princess Of Wales, wearing a Klein suit, smiles during an official Tour Of Australia on January 27, 1988 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
-
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Serpentine Gallery in London's Hyde Park to attend a gala dinner as its patron. (Photo by Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
-
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, 19, walking arm in arm at Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
The Princess of Wales with her two sons William and Harry on the slopes at Lech, Austria. (Photo by Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales arrives at La Scala to see the opera Turandot (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
Princess Diana met President Nelson Mandela in March 1997 while on a visit to Cape Town, five months before her death.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)
-
In this June 22, 1982, file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and wife Princess Diana take home their newborn son Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital in London. (AP Photo/John Redman, File)
-
Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry on the day he joined Eton in September 1995. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Presidential during the first day of her official visit to Indonesia on November 3, 1989 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Princess wears a hat by Philip Somerville. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
-
The Princess of Wales in her bridal gown at Buckingham Palace after her marriage to Prince Charles at St. Paul's Cathedral. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales, with Heather Bender during her visit to Great Ormond street hospital. 14/2/97 (Photo by John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
-
The Prince of Wales and his sons Prince William (tall) and Prince Harry, view the sea of floral tributes to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace today (Friday). See PA Story DIANA Princes. Photo by Rebecca Naden. POOL. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales, walks through the village area of Sarajevo in Bosnia. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
-
The newly married Prince and Princess of Wales (formerly Lady Diana Spencer) kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony at St. Paul's cathedral. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
The Prince & Princess of Wales (c) and their young attendants. (Sitting L-R) Catherine Cameron & Clementine Hambro. (Standing L-R) Lord Nicholas Windsor, Edward Van Cutsem, Sarah Jane Caseless (in front of) India Hicks, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew & Lady Sarah Armstrong. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
The Princess of Wales wearing the Spencer family Tiara when she attended a state dinner in Saint John, New Brunswick in honour of the Royal Couple, who are on an 18-day tour of the eastern Canadian provinces (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a Catherine Walker dress, attends a reception in her honour on October 15, 1991 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales holds baby Prince William as Prince Charles, Prince of Wales looks on at William's christening in the music room at Buckingham Palace on August 04, 1982 in London, England . (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales wears the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara (Queen Mary's Tiara) and diamond earrings during a banquet on April 29, 1983 in Aukland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales wears the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara and a white outfit by Catherine Walker known as the 'Elvis Look' during a tour of Hong Kong on November 10, 1989 in Hong Kong. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
-
Princess Diana of Wales smiling as she prepares to embrace a woman in the crowd, on the streets of Carmarthen, Wales, October 29th 1981. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
-
(Original Caption) Lady Diana As A Child. (Photo by Â© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
-
Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) meets members of the cast of an English National Ballet production of 'Swan Lake', at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 3rd June 1997. On the right is artistic director Derek Deane. The Princess is wearing a dress by designer Jacques Azagury. (Photo by David M Benett/Getty Images)
-
The Prince of Wales and his new wife, The Princess of Wales, walk down the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral, City of London after their marriage. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
-
Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, visits theatre in New Zealand in April 1983. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) during a skiing holiday in Switzerland, 6th February 1986. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess Of Wales, watched by President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy, dances with John Travolta at the White House, USA on November 9, 1985. Diana is wearing a midnight blue velvet dress by designer Victor Edelstein. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
-
Princess Diana with the newly born Prince Harry outside the Lindo Wing on September 17, 1984. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
-
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his fiance Lady Diana Spencer pose for a photo before their wedding while staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate on May 6,1981 in Balmoral, Scotland. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
-
Diana Princess of Wales as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Hampshire Regiment, jokes with a soldier about his camouflage face paint at an army base on October 19, 1985 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales, during her official visit to Sydney on January 25, 1988 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
-
In this Friday, Aug. 22, 1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, and her companion Dodi Fayed, walk on a pontoon in the French Riviera resort of St. Tropez. (AP Photo/Patrick Bar-Nice Matin, File)
-
Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker-Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles is competing, 1980. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Archive Photos)
-
Diana Princess of Wales with Prince William at a photocall on the lawn of Government House on April 23, 1983 in Auckland, New Zealand during the Royal Tour of New Zealand. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)
-
Diana Princess of Wales attends a rock concert by Genesis on February 29, 1984 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Diana wore a tuxedo suit designed by Margaret Howell. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)
-
Diana Princess of Wales visits the people of Lagos, Nigeria during the Royal Tour of Nigeria in March 1990. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)
-
Princess Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, honeymoon in Balmoral in August 1981. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
-
Diana, Princess of Wales poses in front of the Taj Mahal in February, 1992. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
-
London 15 June, 1985. Princess Diana at film premiere "A View To a Kill" at Odeon Leicester Square. (Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)
Click on the thumbnail above to view the larger image.