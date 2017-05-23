Photos from the scene of Ariana Grande concert bombing

-
Members of the public are escorted from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
A British police officer escorts walking casualties away from the Manchester Arena stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on May 23, 2017. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
People leave Victoria Station adjacent to Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
-
Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
A person is wheeled away on a stretcher at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
Emergency services at Victoria Railway Station, close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
Members of the public are escorted from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
-
Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
-
Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
