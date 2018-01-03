5 international music acts coming to SA in the first half of 2018

Cape Town – 2018 has just kicked off and it’s going to be a jampacked one for music lovers.

To make life easier for you, we’ve made a list of five international music acts that are coming to The Rainbow Nation in the first half of this year.



There’s folk, rock and even a guitar hero for you to enjoy.

Here are 5 international music acts coming to SA in 2018:

1. Angus & Julia Stone

On Thursday, 25 January 2018 this very talented brother and sister duo will perform at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town. Then, on Saturday, 27 January 2018 the pair will be at the Parklife Festival in Johannesburg and they will close out their tour on Sunday, 28 January 2018 at the Parklife Festival in Durban. (Read more here.)



2. Crash Test Dummies

Concert promoter Melos announced in 2017 that Canadian rockers Crash Test Dummies will be touring South Africa in February 2018. The band will be in Cape Town on Saturday 17 February 2018 at Hillcrest Quarry, Durbanville and then Pretoria on Sunday, 18 February 2018 at Pretoria National Botanical Gardens. (Read more here.)



3. Incubus

American rock band Incubus will be coming to South Africa for the first time in 2018. They will be playing in Pretoria on 24 February at the Voortrekker Monument and in Cape Town on 28 February at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. (Read more here.)

4. Santana

Santana will be performing in Cape Town on 11 April 2018 at Cape Town Stadium and in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 April 2018 at the Ticketpro Dome. Santana’s special guests will be local greats Mango Groove. (Read more here.)

5. The Script

The Script will be returning to South Africa in 2018 to support their latest album, Freedom Child. The event – which was organised by Big Concerts – will take place on 2 May 2018 at Grand Arena, GrandWest and 4 May 2018 in Pretoria at the Sun Arena at Time Square. (Read more here).