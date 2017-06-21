Die Antwoord’s daughter stars in their twisted new short film

2017-06-21 07:36
 
Yo-Landi Vi$$er

Cape Town – Die Antwoord released a new short film titled Tommy Can’t Sleep starring their daughter 16 Jones and Hollywood actor Jack Black.

Directed by Yo-Landi Vi$$er with art direction by Roger Ballen the twisted five minute video features music by The Black Goat.

Let’s just say after watching this dark short film Tommy won’t be the only one that can’t sleep.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Not for sensitive viewers)

