LISTEN: Anatii releases fiery new single

Cape Town – South African rapper Anatii is back with a new single and it’s fiery.

The song is called Thixo Onofefe and it was released on Monday afternoon. The 808 and synth heavy track was produced by Big Les For Real and Anatii himself.

In the latter half of last year the prolific musician teamed up with fellow rapper AKA to release an album called, Be Careful What You Wish For, which featured a similar sound.

The release date,Monday, 8 January 2017 marks the artist’s twenty-fifth birthday and in a tweet about the song he said: “My Bday gift from me to you! Bless up!”

The song title started trending under an hour later on Twitter with fans seemingly impressed with the gritty new offering.

LISTEN TO THE SONG HERE:









