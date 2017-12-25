Music legend Robbie Malinga dies

Cape Town - As South Africa celebrates Christmas, the music industry has suffered a huge loss as news surfaced that Robbie Malinga passed away.

Malinga's label manager Kenny Tlale confirmed the musician's death to TshisaLIVE.

The details around Malinga's death are still unclear. The Mthande and Baby Please hitmaker played down claims about his ill-health in the last couple of months.

The 49-year-old was rushed to hospital in June after reports suggested he was anaemic.

After losing weight, rumours surfaced in October that Malinga died.

Musicians have paid tribute to Malinga on social media.