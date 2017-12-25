Music legend Robbie Malinga dies

Cape Town - As South Africa celebrates Christmas, the music industry has suffered a huge loss as news surfaced that Robbie Malinga passed away.
Malinga's label manager Kenny Tlale confirmed the musician's death to TshisaLIVE.
The details around Malinga's death are still unclear. The Mthande and Baby Please hitmaker played down claims about his ill-health in the last couple of months.
The 49-year-old was rushed to hospital in June after reports suggested he was anaemic.
After losing weight, rumours surfaced in October that Malinga died.
Musicians have paid tribute to Malinga on social media.
His label is label manager Kenny Tlale has confirmed that he passed on this afternoon. More details once his family releases an official statement. #RIPRobbieMalinga— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 25, 2017
Confirmed: top producer and musician Robbie Malinga has passed on. Very sad day for SA music. Condolences from us @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/Tl3JJGlTHl— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) December 25, 2017
Hearing Robbie Malinga passed away. It’s such a huge loss for the music industry. You will be missed legend. Your passing leaves a giant hole in SAs music industry ??— RJ Benjamin (@RJBenjamin) December 25, 2017
Rest in pure Peace, Robbie Malinga. I pray you have a serene journey back to our Eternal Source. ???????????????? #RIPRobbieMalinga— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 25, 2017
A talent. A gift. A legend.Rest In Peace, Robbie Malinga. You will surely be missed. ?????? pic.twitter.com/dla2kRIKH9— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) December 25, 2017
One of the best to ever do it in the music business, may you soul Rest In Peace my brother. #RIPRobbieMalinga strength and honor to the Malinga Family.— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) December 25, 2017
