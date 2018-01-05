Nakhane announces second album with beautiful artwork

Cape Town - South African artist Nakhane Touré is kicking off 2018 with a new album and fans are rejoicing.

The actor – who stars in the critically acclaimed film, The Wound – announced his new album on Friday with a post on his Twitter account which featured the cover and the caption: “SO EXCITED TO FINALLY SHARE THIS. Here is the cover of my 2nd album - released by my new label, @bmgfrance . The title is YOU WILL NOT DIE. release date is March 16th. Pre-orders start on 19th January. Produced by Ben Christophers. @tarrynhatchett (sic)”.

SEE THE ALBUM COVER AND ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

In September last year, Nakhane released a sexy music video - for the single Clairvoyant off of his first album - and it has been viewed over thirty-thousand times on YouTube.

