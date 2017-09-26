The Script returning to SA!

Cape Town - Big Concerts confirmed on Tuesday that The Script will be returning to South Africa in support of their latest album, Freedom Child.

They will be performing in Cape Town on 2 May 2018 at Grand Arena, GrandWest and 4 May 2018 in Pretoria at the Sun Arena at Time Square.

The Script’s tour to South Africa is presented by KFM 94.5, 947 and Channel24 and is another Big Concerts experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday 29 September at 09:00 on www.bigconcerts.com. Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale from Wednesday 27 September at 09:00.

The Script are one of the world’s most successful bands and have sold over 29 million records. The Irish three-piece have scored x3 multi-platinum albums, all of which were #1 in the UK.

They’ve also picked up a huge following in the USA where they have x4 platinum selling singles under their belt. The Script are also one of the biggest live bands, having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows and they sold out the legendary Croke Park stadium in their hometown in a matter of minutes.

The Script, who have toured South Africa twice with sold out tours (2011 and 2015), consist of members Danny O'Donoghue (vocals), Mark Sheehan (guitar) and Glen Power (drums).

Tour Information:

Cape Town

Wednesday 2 May 2018

Grand West, Grand Arena

Ticket Price: R460 – R685

Pretoria

Friday 4th May 2018

Sun Arena at Time Square

Ticket Price: R430 – R685

