The Script returning to SA!

2017-09-26 07:42
 
The Script

Cape Town - Big Concerts confirmed on Tuesday that The Script will be returning to South Africa in support of their latest album, Freedom Child.

They will be performing in Cape Town on 2 May 2018 at Grand Arena, GrandWest and 4 May 2018 in Pretoria at the Sun Arena at Time Square.

The Script’s tour to South Africa is presented by KFM 94.5, 947 and Channel24 and is another Big Concerts experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday 29 September at 09:00 on www.bigconcerts.com. Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale from Wednesday 27 September at 09:00.

The Script are one of the world’s most successful bands and have sold over 29 million records. The Irish three-piece have scored x3 multi-platinum albums, all of which were #1 in the UK.

They’ve also picked up a huge following in the USA where they have x4 platinum selling singles under their belt. The Script are also one of the biggest live bands, having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows and they sold out the legendary Croke Park stadium in their hometown in a matter of minutes.

The Script, who have toured South Africa twice with sold out tours (2011 and 2015), consist of members Danny O'Donoghue (vocals), Mark Sheehan (guitar) and Glen Power (drums).

Tour Information:

Cape Town
Wednesday 2 May 2018
Grand West, Grand Arena
Ticket Price:  R460 – R685

Pretoria
Friday 4th May 2018
Sun Arena at Time Square
Ticket Price: R430 – R685

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 29 September at 09:00 on www.bigconcerts.com.

Read more on:    big concerts  |  the script  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Dylan Kardashian attends KUWTK launch party in London Trevor Noah: When something is evil there is no point in playing neutral EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian West says she is ready to vacay in SA! PICS: Meghan Markle appears at Prince Harry's Invictus Games PIC: Melinda Bam shows off her bikini bod in Mauritius
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Cool Capsule Fest vibes

2017-09-24 09:06
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 