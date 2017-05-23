WATCH: Local students from Oprah Winfrey's Leadership Academy graduate in New York and Massachusetts

PICS: Here is absolutely everything you may have missed at this year's Billboard Music Awards

Theresa May issues statement on Ariana Grande concert attack

2017-05-23 05:15
 
Theresa May

London - British Prime Minister Theresa May says the government is working to learn the full details of the blast that killed 19 people at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

May says the government is trying to establish "the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."

She said her thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.

The government is expected to call an emergency cabinet meeting to deal with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead in an explosion. Police said roughly 50 people were injured. 

READ MORE: 19 confirmed dead in explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Read more on:    theresa may  |  ariana grande

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day PICS: Inside Beyoncé’s star-studded baby shower Soapie hunk’s alleged affairs come to light Local students from Oprah Winfrey's Leadership Academy graduate in the US PHOTOS: Mandla Hlatshwayo's DJ booth tombstone
Hugh Jackman didn't know wolverines were real while filming X-Men Soapie hunk’s alleged affairs come to light Photographer provocateur Tsoku Maela is back with a powerful new series PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day PICS: Absolutely everything that happened at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: This video of Harry Styles crying on stage will make you cry

2017-05-22 11:17
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 