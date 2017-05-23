Theresa May issues statement on Ariana Grande concert attack

London - British Prime Minister Theresa May says the government is working to learn the full details of the blast that killed 19 people at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

May says the government is trying to establish "the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."

She said her thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.

The government is expected to call an emergency cabinet meeting to deal with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead in an explosion. Police said roughly 50 people were injured.

