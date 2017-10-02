Iconic rocker Tom Petty dies at age 66

2017-10-02 22:15
 


New York - Legendary rocker Tom Petty died on Monday after being taken off life support following a heart attack, reports CBS News.

Petty was hospitalised in an apparent serious condition after suffering a heart attack, celebrity news site TMZ said on Monday.

The website, quoting unnamed law enforcement sources, said that the 66-year-old rocker was found at his Malibu home on Sunday evening unconscious with no pulse.

He had no brain activity when he reached the hospital "and a decision was made to pull life support," the site later said on Twitter.

Representatives for Petty did not immediately return messages asking for comment.

Petty - known for hits such as American Girl, Don't Come Around Here No More and I Won't Back Down - just last week had wrapped up a tour to mark 40 years of his band the Heartbreakers.

Read more on:    tom petty  |  celebrities  |  music

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: First look at Oscar Pistorius movie Blade Runner Killer Steenkamp and Pistorius families left in the dark about new Lifetime movie PICS: Prince Harry steals a kiss from Meghan Markle at Invictus Games closing ceremony Social media reacts to #BeingBonang finale Meet the Victoria’s Secret model playing Reeva in new Oscar movie
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

7 BBC Live Lounge covers you have to watch right now

2017-10-02 16:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 