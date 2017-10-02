Iconic rocker Tom Petty dies at age 66





New York - Legendary rocker Tom Petty died on Monday after being taken off life support following a heart attack, reports CBS News.

Petty was hospitalised in an apparent serious condition after suffering a heart attack, celebrity news site TMZ said on Monday.

The website, quoting unnamed law enforcement sources, said that the 66-year-old rocker was found at his Malibu home on Sunday evening unconscious with no pulse.

He had no brain activity when he reached the hospital "and a decision was made to pull life support," the site later said on Twitter.

We're told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support. https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

Representatives for Petty did not immediately return messages asking for comment.

Petty - known for hits such as American Girl, Don't Come Around Here No More and I Won't Back Down - just last week had wrapped up a tour to mark 40 years of his band the Heartbreakers.

