WATCH: Katy Perry talks about that Taylor Swift beef in Carpool Karaoke

Cape Town – In a brand new Carpool Karaoke episode Katy Perry explains her beef with Taylor Swift to James Corden.



James asks Katy when the beef will be cleared up, to which she says: "Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it."

According to Katy the beef started when Taylor fired three of her backing dancers. She didn’t want to talk to Katy about it and then she went and wrote a song about it.

"What I wanna say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done … I think personally, that women together, not divided and none of this petty shit, women together will heal the world," says Katy.

Watch the Carpool Karaoke insert here: