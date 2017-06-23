We chat to Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri ahead of the band’s SA tour

Cape Town – Scottish pop rockers Texas are heading to South Africa for their first full tour here in December.

Known for their hits such as Summer Son, I Don’t Want a Lover, Say What You Want, Halo, Everyday Now and Tell Me Why, their tour to SA comes hot on the heels of the release of their latest album, Jump On Board.

Chatting to lead vocalist and founding member Sharleen Spiteri, it’s clear the band is super-excited to return to South Africa with their first full tour. "This will be our second visit to South Africa. We were the first band in after Apartheid, we played for Desmond Tutu’s birthday, so that was the last time we played as Texas in South Africa. And I got to then spend some time here, I was still in the country for a week, but it was fantastic!" says Sharleen.

And after trying for a very long time, Sharleen can’t believe the band is finally coming to SA. "This is our first tour to South Africa, which to be honest… we’ve been trying to get to you guys for such a long time. But you know the politics and all the rubbish; it was all record companies and bands going, ‘Oh you can’t go,’ and all that stuff. We pretty much forced them into it to get to you, my goodness!" Sharleen says laughingly.

For over three decades, Texas has produced hit after hit and thrilled audiences around the globe. And their ninth studio album, released in April this year, is no different. "I think that this record has a got a bit of everything," Sharleen reveals. "Glasgow was a big influence on this record. There’s a little bit of disco on there and some Bee Gees, you know, all the stuff that we grew up with."

And what can South African fans expect from their show? "Texas has a big old catalogue, so a bit from that and from the new record. We’ll take you on a bit of a journey, and then everybody get ready to just have a great time! We’re very excited and we hope we don’t disappoint," says Sharleen.

Tour itinerary:







Date: Friday 8 DecemberVenue: Kirstenbosch GardensTickets: R495Date: Sunday 10 DecemberVenue: Emmarentia DamTickets: R495