Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (91) dies

2017-09-28 05:37
 

Cape Town – According to a report by E! News the founder of Playboy, Hugh Hefner, has died. 

Hefner was 91 years old.

In a statement released by Playboy it is said that Hefner died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

Hefner’s son Cooper, Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, also released a statement: "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom." 

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

