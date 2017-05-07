WATCH: Priyanka Chopra addresses the media in South Africa

Johannesburg – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra addressed the media in Rosebank on Sunday afternoon.
The briefing rounded up the international actress’ quick four day visit to both Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Chopra’s visit aims to highlight the challenges faced by children affected by violence in not only these two countries but also the rest of the world.
@priyankachopra talking about her quick trip to SA.A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 5:57am PDT
@priyankachopra talking about her quick trip to SA.
A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 5:57am PDT
During her trip the 34-year-old visited several children-focused projects and addressed UNICEF South Africa’s first fundraising gala to raise resources for child protection programmes in the country.
Chopra has been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF since December 2016 after serving as a national ambassador in India for nearly ten years.
The actress, singer and philanthropist has also appeared in an array of both Hollywood and Bollywood films after being crowned the winner of the Miss World pageant in 2000.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra on why she took this trip to South Africa and Zimbabwe.A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 6:07am PDT
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra on why she took this trip to South Africa and Zimbabwe.
A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 6:07am PDT
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra in South Africa.A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 6:02am PDT
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra in South Africa.
A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 6:02am PDT
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra addressing the media in Rosebank following her visit to South Africa and Zimbabwe.A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 5:55am PDT
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra addressing the media in Rosebank following her visit to South Africa and Zimbabwe.
A post shared by Channel24 (@channel24_sa) on May 7, 2017 at 5:55am PDT
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
GautengDBS Group (Pty) Ltd
Cape TownMass Staffing ProjectsR750 000 - R1 200 000 Per Year
PretoriaNeo Batho (Pty) LtdR20 000 - R25 000 Per Month
HousesR 5 775 000
HousesR 8 900 000
HousesR 1 790 000