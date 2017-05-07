WATCH: Priyanka Chopra addresses the media in South Africa

In partnership with

2017-05-07
 
Priyanka Chopra

Johannesburg – The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra addressed the media in Rosebank on Sunday afternoon. 

The briefing rounded up the international actress’ quick four day visit to both Zimbabwe and South Africa. 

Chopra’s visit aims to highlight the challenges faced by children affected by violence in not only these two countries but also the rest of the world.

During her trip the 34-year-old visited several children-focused projects and addressed UNICEF South Africa’s first fundraising gala to raise resources for child protection programmes in the country.

Chopra has been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF since December 2016 after serving as a national ambassador in India for nearly ten years. 

The actress, singer and philanthropist has also appeared in an array of both Hollywood and Bollywood films after being crowned the winner of the Miss World pageant in 2000. 

