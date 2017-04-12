5 snaps of Lourdes Leon resembling a young Madonna on the beach

Cape Town – Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, was spotted welcoming summer with open arms on a beach in Miami.
The 20-year-old showed off her fit physique in a tiny black string bikini as she strolled on the beach and cooled off in the sea.
While the mom and daughter have their own unique features and qualities, Lourdes looked just like Madonna did in her 20s as she soaked up some sun with her friends.
See 5 snaps of Lourdes on the beach here:
(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)
