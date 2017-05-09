5 snaps of Paris Jackson walking her dog in LA

Our local TV expert gives us the scoop on the highs and very lows of the April TV ratings in South Africa

2017-05-09 13:50
 
paris jackson

Cape Town – Paris Jackson was spotted taking her furry friend on a lunch date in LA.

The newly signed model cuddled, kissed and walked Koa Bear in the sun on Monday, and stopped for a bite to eat at Fratelli Cafe.

Paris recently celebrated Koa’s first birthday with a series of pictures on Instagram.

See snaps of Paris walking her dog here:

paris jackson

paris jackson

paris jackson

paris jackson

paris jackson

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)

2017-04-28 15:50
