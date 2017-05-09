5 snaps of Paris Jackson walking her dog in LA

Cape Town – Paris Jackson was spotted taking her furry friend on a lunch date in LA.
The newly signed model cuddled, kissed and walked Koa Bear in the sun on Monday, and stopped for a bite to eat at Fratelli Cafe.
Paris recently celebrated Koa’s first birthday with a series of pictures on Instagram.
See snaps of Paris walking her dog here:
(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)
