6 pics of Justin Bieber looking sexy on the beach

2016-12-30 07:01
 
justin bieber

Cape Town – Justin Bieber was spotted interacting with some fans at the beach in Barbados on Wednesday.

While the Biebs has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t want fans to approach him, he seemed very willing to chat and pose for photos on his holiday on the Caribbean island.

The Love Yourself hitmaker stood shirtless wearing pink swimming trunks as girls in bikinis surrounded him for a hug. 

See the pics here:

justin bieber

justin bieber

justin bieber

justin bieber

justin bieber

justin bieber

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

2016-12-22 14:01
