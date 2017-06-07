George and Amal Clooney are now parents of twins, a daughter named Ella and a son named Alexander

WATCH: You can now download or stream the Cassper Nyovest: Fill Up The Dome concert on Showmax

Heidi Klum transforms into a Disney Princess in new photoshoot

2017-06-07 12:48
 
heidi klum

Cape Town – Heidi Klum took to the streets of New York for a new photoshoot and she looks amazing!

The America’s Got Talent judge wowed onlookers as she posed in a large yellow Zac Posen gown, looking as though she’s just walked off the set of Beauty and the Beast.

Heidi twisted and turned as she posed and played with the camera for the shoot, which, according to the 44-year-old model, is for the latest season of Project Runway.

SEE HEIDI TRANSFORM INTO BELLE HERE:

heidi klum

heidi klum

heidi klum

WATCH HEIDI TWIRL LIKE A PRINCESS IN HER DRESS HERE:

Twirling in @zacposen

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

@projectrunway .... shoot ??

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)

Read more on:    heidi klum  |  celebrities  |  paparazzi

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Baywatch Local singer’s mom dies in car crash on her way to pick him up George and Amal Clooney welcome a son and daughter PICS: This is what Boeboe van Vetkoekpaleis looks like now Khloe Kardashian claims to be robbed of thousands by former friend
Top Gun 2 filming to kick off next year How many Terry Pheto movies and TV shows have you watched? PICS: Scott Disick and rumoured bae Bella Thorne jet to France The Game of Thrones trailer will have your head spinning! 4 international entertainment headlines with a distinctly local flavour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Iggy Azalea spotted living the yacht life in Mexico

2017-06-06 12:54
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 