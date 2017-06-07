Heidi Klum transforms into a Disney Princess in new photoshoot

Cape Town – Heidi Klum took to the streets of New York for a new photoshoot and she looks amazing!

The America’s Got Talent judge wowed onlookers as she posed in a large yellow Zac Posen gown, looking as though she’s just walked off the set of Beauty and the Beast.

Heidi twisted and turned as she posed and played with the camera for the shoot, which, according to the 44-year-old model, is for the latest season of Project Runway.

SEE HEIDI TRANSFORM INTO BELLE HERE:

WATCH HEIDI TWIRL LIKE A PRINCESS IN HER DRESS HERE:

Twirling in @zacposen A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

@projectrunway .... shoot ?? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)