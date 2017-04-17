PICS: Ben and Jen spend Easter together following divorce announcement

Cape Town – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent the Easter holiday together with their kids as a family.
Following the announcement that Jennifer officially filed for divorce from Ben on Thursday, the former couple were spotted spending Easter Sunday at church with their kids.
Its clear to see Ben and Jen are willing to put their differences aside for the sake of their children as they looked to be in high spirits while walking and chatting to one another.
See the pics here:
(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)
