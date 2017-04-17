The eighth instalment in the Fast and the Furious is on track to becoming the biggest worldwide debut of all time

Stop what you're doing because the highly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!

PICS: Ben and Jen spend Easter together following divorce announcement

2017-04-17 11:55
 
ben affleck, jennifer garner

Cape Town – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent the Easter holiday together with their kids as a family.

Following the announcement that Jennifer officially filed for divorce from Ben on Thursday, the former couple were spotted spending Easter Sunday at church with their kids.

Its clear to see Ben and Jen are willing to put their differences aside for the sake of their children as they looked to be in high spirits while walking and chatting to one another.

See the pics here:

ben affleck, jennifer garner

ben affleck, jennifer garner

ben affleck, jennifer garner

ben affleck, jennifer garner

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fate of the Furious wins the race with a record global debut Danny K and Lisa Koppel welcome second son! Amor speaks out about her money problems These celebs found love on social media and so can you! Sindi Dlathu - A star with a conscience
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Kim Kardashian is the flawless lady in gold at film premiere

2017-04-13 21:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 