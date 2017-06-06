PICS: Iggy Azalea spotted living the yacht life in Mexico

Cape Town – Iggy Azalea is all about the yacht life.
The Fancy hitmaker was spotted looking sexy in a lilac two piece bathing suit aboard a yacht in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Iggy also put her water sport skills on full display while stand up paddling on the calm tropical waters.
It seems stand up paddling isn’t as easy as it looks as the 26-year-old appeared to lose her balance, but handled it like a pro.
SEE SNAPS OF IGGY ON A YACHT HERE:
(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)
{{item.description}} Read More »
Cape TownHire ResolveR350 000 - R480 000 Per Year
SandtonUDM International (Pty) LtdR2 000 - R7 500 Per Month
JohannesburgMeondo Trading 464 CC
HousesR 3 895 000
HousesR 4 069 450
HousesR 1 799 000