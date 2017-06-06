PICS: Iggy Azalea spotted living the yacht life in Mexico

Sanlam’s WhatsApp drama, Uk’shona Kwelanga, is a South African first and has a stellar cast and intriguing plot

2017-06-06 12:54
 
iggy azalea

Cape Town – Iggy Azalea is all about the yacht life.

The Fancy hitmaker was spotted looking sexy in a lilac two piece bathing suit aboard a yacht in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Iggy also put her water sport skills on full display while stand up paddling on the calm tropical waters.

It seems stand up paddling isn’t as easy as it looks as the 26-year-old appeared to lose her balance, but handled it like a pro.

SEE SNAPS OF IGGY ON A YACHT HERE:

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

iggy azalea

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

2017-06-02 14:45
