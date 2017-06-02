PICS: Rafael Nadal dries his sweaty body after a tennis match

INTERVIEW: Channel24 unravels the exciting mystery that is The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar

2017-06-02 14:45
 
rafael nadal

Cape Town – Rafael Nadal drying his sweaty body off after an intense match will give you all the feels.

The Spanish babe beat Robin Haase at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday and while he moves onto the next stage in the tournament we can’t help but stop and stare at his ripped abs.

Grabbing a towel only just big enough to soak the droplets from his back, Nadal brushed the fabric against his back while smiling at the crowd.

And don’t let us forget to appreciate those biceps either! Damn!

SEE SNAPS OF RAFAEL NADAL HERE:

rafael nadal

rafael nadal

rafael nadal

rafael nadal

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)

