All the winners at the 2017 Saftas

Johannesburg – South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 11th annual Saftas ceremony held at Sun City.
The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Thursday when the first awards were handed.
PICS: Saftas hands out first awards
On Saturday night during a live broadcast on SABC2 small screen and big screen stars received their Golden Horns.
The ceremony was hosted by Katlego Maboe and Thando Thabethe.
The Road won the Best TV Soap/Telenovela award and Isibaya was voted Most Popular soap by the public.
Junaid Ahmed and Lydia Mokgokoloshi received Lifetime Achievement Award and Thapelo Mokoena was the recipient of the Youth Achiever Award.
Sink won Best Feature film.
Here is an abbreviated list of winners:
TELEVISIONBest TV Soap/TelenovelaThe RoadBest Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/TelenovelaHigh RollersBest Actor - TV Soap/TelenovelaAnthony Coleman
Best Supporting Actress - TV DramaJana Cilliers Best TV ComedyPuppet Nation ZANewsBest Actress - TV ComedyChantal HermanBest Actor - TV ComedyJames BorthwickBest Supporting Actress - TV ComedySylvaine StrikeBest Supporting Actor - TV ComedyReabetswe RangakaBest Achievement in Directing - TV ComedyAlex Fynn and Johan Vermaak, Puppet Nation ZANewsBest Talk ShowReal Talk with Anele
Best TV PresenterThembisa MdodaFILMBest Actor - Feature FilmDann-Jaques Mouton Best Actress - Feature FilmShoki Mokgape Best Supporting Actor - Feature FilmAbdurahgmaan Adams Best Supporting Actress - Feature FilmHlubi Mboya
Best Feature FilmSink
Best Documentary FeatureNobody's Died LaughingBest Student Film Finding FreedomBest Short FilmThe SuitLifetime Achievement AwardsJunaid Ahmed Lydia Mokgokoloshi
Youth Achiever Award recipientThapelo Mokoena
