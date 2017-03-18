All the winners at the 2017 Saftas

In partnership with

Johannesburg – South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 11th annual Saftas ceremony held at Sun City.

The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Thursday when the first awards were handed. 

PICS: Saftas hands out first awards

On Saturday night during a live broadcast on SABC2 small screen and big screen stars received their Golden Horns.

The ceremony was hosted by Katlego Maboe and Thando Thabethe.

The Road won the Best TV Soap/Telenovela award and Isibaya was voted Most Popular soap by the public.

Junaid Ahmed and Lydia Mokgokoloshi received Lifetime Achievement Award and Thapelo Mokoena was the recipient of the Youth Achiever Award.

Sink won Best Feature film.

Here is an abbreviated list of winners:

TELEVISION

Best TV Soap/Telenovela
The Road

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela
High Rollers

Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Anthony Coleman 



Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Tina Jaxa 

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Mandla Gaduka

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Linda Sebezo - Sharon Dlamini

Most Popular TV Soap
Isibaya

Best TV Drama
Heist

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama
Heist

Best Actor - TV Drama
Jerry Mofokeng - Heist

Best Actress - TV Drama
Tiffany Barbuzano 

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
Warren Masemola 


Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jana Cilliers 

Best TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZANews

Best Actress - TV Comedy
Chantal Herman

Best Actor - TV Comedy
James Borthwick

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy
Sylvaine Strike

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy
Reabetswe Rangaka

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy
Alex Fynn and Johan Vermaak, Puppet Nation ZANews

Best Talk Show
Real Talk with Anele

Best TV Presenter
Thembisa Mdoda

FILM

Best Actor - Feature Film
Dann-Jaques Mouton 

Best Actress - Feature Film
Shoki Mokgape 

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Abdurahgmaan Adams 

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
Hlubi Mboya 

Hlubi Mboya wins the Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film #SAFTAs11

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film
Oliver Schmitz

Best Feature Film
Sink

Best Documentary Feature
Nobody's Died Laughing

Best Student Film 
Finding Freedom

Best Short Film
The Suit

Lifetime Achievement Awards
Junaid Ahmed 
Lydia Mokgokoloshi

Youth Achiever Award recipient
Thapelo Mokoena

The Youth Achiever Award goes to Thapelo Mokoena @mokoenalive #SAFTAs11

