All the winners at the 2017 Saftas

Johannesburg – South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 11th annual Saftas ceremony held at Sun City.

The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Thursday when the first awards were handed.

PICS: Saftas hands out first awards



On Saturday night during a live broadcast on SABC2 small screen and big screen stars received their Golden Horns.

The ceremony was hosted by Katlego Maboe and Thando Thabethe.

Wrapping up rehearsals and we are beyond excited for @saftassa tonight...don't forget to catch it on SABC 2 tonight 8pm #SAFTAs11 #HostsWithTheMost A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

The Road won the Best TV Soap/Telenovela award and Isibaya was voted Most Popular soap by the public.

Junaid Ahmed and Lydia Mokgokoloshi received Lifetime Achievement Award and Thapelo Mokoena was the recipient of the Youth Achiever Award.

Sink won Best Feature film.

Here is an abbreviated list of winners:

TELEVISION



Best TV Soap/Telenovela

The Road



Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela

High Rollers



Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Anthony Coleman





Congratulations Antony Coleman @AntonyColeman for winning Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela @SABC3HIRollers #SAFTAs11 A post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Tina JaxaMandla GadukaLinda Sebezo - Sharon DlaminiIsibayaHeistHeistJerry Mofokeng - HeistTiffany BarbuzanoWarren Masemola

Congratulations Warren Masemola for winning the Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama for his role in Heist Season 1 #SAFTAs11 @warrenmasemola A post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:59am PDT



Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Jana Cilliers



Best TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZANews



Best Actress - TV Comedy

Chantal Herman



Best Actor - TV Comedy

James Borthwick



Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

Sylvaine Strike



Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Reabetswe Rangaka



Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy

Alex Fynn and Johan Vermaak, Puppet Nation ZANews



Best Talk Show

Real Talk with Anele

Real Talk with @Anele and Cheeky Media wins the Best Talk Show Award #SAFTAs11 pic.twitter.com/duNjV6y8gH — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 18, 2017

Best TV Presenter

Thembisa Mdoda



FILM



Best Actor - Feature Film

Dann-Jaques Mouton



Best Actress - Feature Film

Shoki Mokgape



Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Abdurahgmaan Adams



Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

Hlubi Mboya





Hlubi Mboya wins the Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film #SAFTAs11 A post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Oliver Schmitz

Best Feature Film

Sink



Best Documentary Feature

Nobody's Died Laughing



Best Student Film

Finding Freedom



Best Short Film

The Suit



Lifetime Achievement Awards

Junaid Ahmed

Lydia Mokgokoloshi



Youth Achiever Award recipient

Thapelo Mokoena

The Youth Achiever Award goes to Thapelo Mokoena @mokoenalive #SAFTAs11 A post shared by SAFTAs (@saftassa) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

READ MORE: Everything that happened at Saftas 2017