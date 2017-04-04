Brent Owens’ SA show a TV ratings hit!

Cape Town – Masterchef Australia winner Brent Owens’ hot new TV show in which he travels through South Africa is a ratings hit!

The show, produced by Oxyg3n Media, premiered on Discovery Channel (DStv 121) on 28 March and proved to be a major success for the channel.

Episodes one and two, which covered Soweto and Jozi, had a very strong premiere ranking Discovery the number 1 factual channel in its slot for Adults 15+, Adults 25-34 and Adult 15+ in the LSM 8-10.

The back-to-back episodes also boosted Discovery Channel’s Adult 15+ timeslot share by 120% compared with year-to-date levels, while the timeslot share among 15-34s was over six times higher.

Brent Owens: Extreme, Authentic & Unwrapped also became the top show for 15-34s on Discovery Channel this year.

The show indulges in your curiosity

"Brent Owens Unwrapped is all about indulging in your curiosity and exploring the world around you, and we are thrilled to see how well the show is performing in South Africa," says Debbie Brady, ‎Commercial Director for Africa at Discovery Networks.

"The series aligns perfectly to Discovery Channel’s ethos of Don’t Stop Wondering and we hope that viewers will continue to watch as Brent experiences both extreme and authentic South African flavours."

Adds Oxyg3n Media CEO Rebecca Fuller Campbell: "I think DStv viewers are actively seeking out content that is entertaining, informative and locally produced. We have had such positive feedback for this series which is very encouraging for the local industry.

"It is also content that works well with an international audience which is great exposure for South Africa," adds Fuller-Campbell.

What you can you expect next?

Episode three, which was filmed on location at the Cradle of Humankind, and episode four, shot in and around Pretoria, will air on Tuesday, 4 April at 20:00 and 20:30 respectively on Discovery Channel (DStv 121).

Other locations featured in forthcoming episodes include Cape Town, the West Coast, Hermanus, the Karoo, the Garden Route, Port Elizabeth, Knysna, Mpumalanga and Sabi Sabi.

Brent Owens: Extreme Authentic & Unwrapped airs on Tuesdays at 20:00 on Discovery Channel (DStv 121).

WATCH A SNEAK PEEK HERE: