In partnership with

Celebrities react to Bill Cosby mistrial

2017-06-18 10:59
 

Los Angeles - Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended without a verdict on Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether The Cosby Show star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Prosecutors said they would retry Cosby, who remains charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Celebrities reacted to the mistrial declared in Cosby's trial on Twitter.

See the tweets here:















Most ReadEditor's Choice
Prince Harry says he was 'very close to a complete breakdown' when his mom died WATCH: Charlize Theron schools Jimmy Kimmel on South African sports Prosecutors say they'll retry Bill Cosby after mistrial declared Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case Jada Pinkett Smith slams Tupac biopic as 'deeply hurtful' and untrue
Top Gun 2 filming to kick off next year How many Terry Pheto movies and TV shows have you watched? PICS: Scott Disick and rumoured bae Bella Thorne jet to France The Game of Thrones trailer will have your head spinning! 4 international entertainment headlines with a distinctly local flavour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Prosecutors say they'll retry Bill Cosby after mistrial declared

2017-06-17 17:08
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 