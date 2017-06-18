Celebrities react to Bill Cosby mistrial

Los Angeles - Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended without a verdict on Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether The Cosby Show star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Prosecutors said they would retry Cosby, who remains charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Celebrities reacted to the mistrial declared in Cosby's trial on Twitter.

See the tweets here:

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't... — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

A jury deliberated longer in the #Cosby Case! Than the murder of #PhilandoCastile! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 17, 2017

If Cosby's defense is true he is admitting to cheating hundreds of times on his wife with the use of quaaludes. That's what he admits. https://t.co/gFthKCfOKa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

Unethical like giving college girls drugs to RELAX them. He admits to giving her Benadryl.That's a lie- but even that is evil.Who does that? https://t.co/dNCsaD6Mfi — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 17, 2017

Try him again. #CosbyTrial. Heart goes out to women who came forward. Without that courage there will be more victims. Serial rapist. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 17, 2017