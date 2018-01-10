James Franco says sexual allegations against him are not accurate

New York — The New York Times has cancelled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday was intended to feature The Disaster Artist director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.The Times said in a statement that "given the controversy surrounding recent allegations" it was cancelling the event.Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.
Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?— Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018
Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!— Sarah Tither-Kaplan?? (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018
