Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case

Los
Angeles - Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended without a verdict on
Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in a case that
helped destroy the 79-year-old comedian's image as "America's Dad."
Jurors deliberated more
than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on
whether The Cosby Show star drugged
and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban
Philadelphia home in 2004. The judge then declared a mistrial.
Prosecutors said they would
retry Cosby, who remains charged with three counts of aggravated indecent
assault.
The comedian's career and
good-guy image were already in tatters by the time his chief accuser took the
stand and described how Cosby gave her pills and then penetrated her with his
fingers as she lay paralysed on a couch,
unable to tell him to stop.
But the jurors clearly
struggled with their verdict, telling the judge on Day 4 they were at an impasse. Judge Steven O'Neill instructed them
to keep working toward a unanimous decision. On Saturday, they came back and
told O'Neill they were hopelessly deadlocked.
It was the only criminal
case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women that cast Cosby —
married more than 50 years — as a serial predator who gave drugs to women
before violating them.
He did not take the stand
in his own defense, leaving it to his
attorney to argue Cosby and Constand were
lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter. Lawyer Brian McMonagle told
jurors that while Cosby had been unfaithful to his wife, he didn't commit a
crime.
"We're talking about
all the man's tomorrows," said McMonagle, urging acquittal of an icon in
the twilight of life.
