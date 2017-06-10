Johann Botha presenter of the long-running wildlife show 50/50 on SABC2 was killed in a robbery

Richard Hammond airlifted to hospital after crash

2017-06-10 18:36
 

Geneva - The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show The Grand Tour say presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

The program said in a statement on Saturday that Hammond crashed a Rimac Concept One electric supercar after completing the Hamburg Hill climb in the alpine country.

The statement says Hammond "was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames."

He was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in St. Gallen and was found to have a knee fracture.

Hammond hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio are the former hosts of the BBC program Top Gear.

Hammond nearly died in a crash in 2006 whilst filming an episode for Top Gear

The Daily Mirror tweeted a photo from the scene of the accident.

